To the editor:
I fell in love with Newburyport more than 40 years ago.
Plum Island, waterfront, downtown, many affordable apartments/homes, and many area parks drew me to the area. I lived within one block of the Bartlet Mall my entire time.
My son and his friends loved playing at the Mall. He could walk to the Kelley and middle/high schools. We both loved walking downtown to shop, run around the waterfront, etc.
For several years, area residents racked leaves, picked up trash, planted flowers and shoveled snow off the Frog Pond for skating. In 1996, the Parks Commission was created by Mayor Mead and volunteer commissioners worked on the Mall and other parks, which where “blossoming.”
Mayor Sean Reardon recently stated “our parks represent some of our most valuable assets in the city. They offer places for recreation, respite, events, celebrations, opportunities for remembrances, and more for residents and visitors of all ages.”
Yet, the residents of Newburyport are being told the Parks Department will be taken over by the Department of Public Services and other departments. In addition to DPS, responsibilities (and funds?) for park events, etc., are apparently being disbursed to Newburyport Youth Services and the Recreation Department.
So far, I have not heard about the prior $100,000 annual funding by the Mayor Gayden W. Morrill Charitable Foundation, but they have supported parks events etc. for many years. How will the city maintain special events, especially given that both the parks director and the DPW director are gone.
Please consider the major issues that we are facing as residents of Newburyport and vote “no” at the Sept. 27 City Council meeting.
VICTORIA CARR
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.