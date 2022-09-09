To the editor:
Councilor at large (Connie) Preston's defense of her behavior regarding conflict of interest accusations directed towards her, is laughable. The property in question belongs to her husband, and thus has nothing at all to do with her? Really?
It seems to me, as I think it does for most married couples, that if your spouse is making money on something or another, you're well aware of it, and discussion of profits or anything else, are probably pretty common over the dinner table. Tax returns, additionally, are generally signed by both marriage partners.
As for "bullying," I'm delighted Ms. Preston will not by swayed by our local newspaper's persecution of her, or by the frenzied thirst for blood that rabble rousers in town are encouraging. A true profile in courage.
James Charles Roy
Newburyport
