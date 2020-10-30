To the editor:
What happens in times of crisis? When the Salisbury Senior Center becomes the town’s designated shelter during ice storms and flooding, the person who always shows up is our state representative, James Kelcourse.
Not only does he ask what we need, he’s there physically at 8 p.m. running to a grocery store purchasing staple items for the comfort for all those displaced. He shows up early the next morning, consoling those displaced, bringing bagels and juice and again asking how he can improve their situations.
In a response to the COVID crisis, Rep. Kelcourse worked with the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office to procure over 5,000 masks to keep our community safe. When unemployment problems plagued many of our seniors, such as issues with online claims and claims being suspended, Rep. Kelcourse and his staff were our immediate referral. He reacted quickly and proficiently getting our seniors back on track without delay.
Rep. Kelcourse is a conduit for state grants. The Salisbury Senior Center has been utilizing a shared, somewhat worn van with high mileage with our neighboring community. We sought his support and were awarded a 2021 Ford 16-passenger lift assist van. With this new van and partnering with Our Neighbors' Table, we are now able to pick up and deliver bulk groceries to our seniors in need.
Rep. Kelcourse is not just reactive, he is proactive. When a senior has an issue they need to discuss with him, he graciously meets with them at the senior center privately, giving them immediate attention and working to resolve their issues.
James Kelcourse is an asset to our communities and the House of Representatives, and has proven over and over that he can be counted on in times of crisis.
Elizabeth Pettis
Salisbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.