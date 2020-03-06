To the editor:
Imagine that just 15 steps from your front door is a 25-foot brick wall. This wall is higher than the second story of your house.
Imagine that wall is 110 feet wide, obliterating the sense of openness and overwhelming your neighbors’ beautiful homes, too. From your front door, visualize that within those 15 steps to the massive brick wall is a narrow, one-way street. That would be Prospect Street, a busy street already congested with parked cars and traffic. Prospect Street would then feel like a tunnel from the South End to State Street.
This is the end result if the Institution for Savings builds its proposed 16,000-square-foot, two-story parking garage and office building.
Consider Otis Place and Garden Street with their beautiful, historic Victorian, Greek Revival and Italianate homes that will be dramatically dwarfed by the proposed Institution for Savings oversized structure.
A new brick building is designed to house only seven more bank employees and eight fewer parking spots than the current open parking lot. Neighbors of Otis Place and pedestrians will also see a massive, 25-foot brick wall instead of the public library and the bank’s American flag and beautiful clock tower.
Garden Street neighbors will have the current 5-foot fence replaced with a structure 35 feet higher than their backyards, blocking all sunlight except at noon.
Welcome to the destruction of the charming entrance to the former historic Newburyport South End neighborhood we all call home.
As citizens wishing to maintain the unique charm and character of Newburyport, let’s not allow this poorly conceived construction project to happen. I am thankful that we have a Newburyport Historical Commission that cares about this.
I’m also thankful that we have a town Planning Board that considers the views of the citizens, as well as, the businesses. The Planning Board members understand the planning policies are guidelines for good judgment and proper decision-making and not written to the letter of the law to cover every specific situation.
I applaud their desire to hear all the facts and everyone’s point of view.
Peter Mackin
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.