To the editor:
Family and community are inextricably intertwined. They help each other grow, offering a solid foundation to whoever wishes to put in the effort to create a place in which neighbors respect, look out for and work with one another.
My cousin Amber Hewett is running for state representative in the First Essex District (Amesbury, Newburyport, Salisbury). Amber is excited to serve this region on Beacon Hill, as she takes part in a proud Hewett tradition of honoring their civic duty with this community.
The Hewetts have lived in this district for four generations. My great-grandfather, Dr. Arthur Hewett, was a general practitioner during the Great Depression. Dr. Hewett made sure people had the care they needed, even if all they could pay him with was a sack of potatoes or some eggs.
My grandfather Edward Hewett was Newburyport’s first building inspector. While working at a local paint store, every week I heard stories about my grandfather from customers.
They would regale me about the time they were going to do some building project and had to see the famous “Mr. Hewett,” as my grandfather liked to refer to himself in the third person. Both my great-grandfather and grandfather were part of what made this area grow and prosper, hardworking people who took care of their fellow citizens.
It’s not just professional careers that make up a community, it’s also the social relationships we form with our neighbors as we turn to and depend on one another.
For those new to this district, it can feel overwhelming moving to a place where the locals have such strong roots and social solidarity. Amber served as the ambassador of Newburyport for years, bringing welcome baskets, a kind smile and local cheer to new residents.
This is the kind of civic engagement we look for in our leaders, those like Amber who go out of their way to make constituents feel they matter and are being listened to.
Amber has made it her life’s goal to work with the people of this community to ensure that no voice is silenced or forgotten, for we all matter and together we are strong. We may not always agree, but civic discourse and conversations are integral to meeting today's challenges.
The values of hard work, leadership and civic pride are what inspire me about Amber’s campaign, values that have been mutually shaped and shared between my family and this district.
I can’t thank this area enough for being home to the Hewett family for all these years, and I know Amber feels the same way.
It’s one of the reasons that Amber Hewett is running to be state representative, to give back to the community that has been so good to her family, and to dedicate herself to leading the way in making this community flourish.
Matthew Hewett
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.