To the editor:
“Beware the Ides of March,” utters the Soothsayer in Act 1 of Shakespeare's Julius Caesar. Caesar heard his voice calling him, and said, “He is a dreamer. Let us leave him. Pass!” So much for Caesar and the Roman Republic. In our own, we might want to look back at our own Ides of last March.
COVID-19 touched down in the US in January 2020. At first, there were only two known cases. A woman in Chicago with a fever and shortness of breath; a man in Seattle with a persistent cough.
Travel from China was somewhat restricted. But not to US citizens, their immediate family members, and permanent residents. Millions of them moved around the country, carrying and spreading the coronavirus. And travelers from other countries were still bringing it into the country, there being no ban on them.
In early February, we knew of only 15 cases, all linked to China. Enter the president, whose sister calls him the “most dangerous man in the world” in her new book. On Feb. 26, with 58 confirmed US cases, Trump stated that “the 15 within a couple of days will be close to zero.” On the 27th , he stated, “It’s going to disappear.” On the 29th he followed with "everything is really under control."
At a meeting with airline executives on March 4, Trump stated, “...it’s safe to fly” and “large portions of the world are safe to fly.” On March 13, with 2,700 confirmed cases, the president stated, “We have 40 people right now” in a Rose Garden press conference. An announcement was made that the US would be suspending all travel from Europe for 30 days. But by this time, it was too late. By March 31, there were 213,400 confirmed cases in the US. The virus had landed.
Six months later, the US has over 6.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, more than any other nation in the world. The inept travel ban Trump imposed (which critics have called more of a “Band-Aid”) was the main cause of the wide spread of the virus in the United States.
The president’s blunders in March allowed the virus to gain a strong foothold, and claim 195,000 lives so far. His disdain of wearing masks and social distancing, adopted by many of his followers, didn’t help either. COVID-19 isn’t done with us yet. Just look at the figures for returning college students who are dropping their guards. Those figures show the value of wearing masks and social distancing.
If we elect King Trump again, our republic may collapse.
Ed Anderson
Newburyport
