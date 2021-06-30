To the editor:
My husband puts dog biscuits out for the dogs walking on our street with their owners, which is kind of odd since we’ve never had a dog and currently have six cats.
Forest Street is the Byfield highway for walkers so he gets a lot of customers. He started just handing out biscuits to neighbor dogs who he knew. This has evolved into lining both sides of the driveway two of or three times a day.
He gets all kinds of dogs, the vacuum cleaners who move right up the driveway, the ones who take one or two, a few whose owners have them sit while they hand it to them and one dog who picks it up and takes it home with him. All are welcome.
The one problem he has run into are the crows that live in the woods behind our house. At first, it was cute, one or two crows flying off with a few biscuits.
This has now turned into a well-trained militia of flying thieves. They have a lookout posted on a tall, dead tree behind the barn that has a sight line to the driveway.
As soon as the biscuits are deposited, the caw goes out to the rest of the crew and within minutes, the driveway is cleaned out.
To make sure the biscuits go to the intended recipients, I painted a dog bone on an old slant top box and my husband hung it on a pole and filled it with biscuits for the dog walkers to grab on their way by.
This is Day One and I can tell you the crow chatter in the woods is constant and loud. There have been no overt threats but I think they’re planning something. Crows are very smart.
They know who was putting the biscuits in the driveway and know who is not doing it now.
If something happens to my husband, well ... there is a reason they are called a murder of crows.
Carolyn Casey
Byfield
