To the editor:
Identity journalism is the new norm. I am disgusted but not surprised by the linking of Citizens for Responsible Education to the horrific shooting in Colorado. First, a reminder the First Amendment was put in place to protect unpopular speech not herd-driven views. The linking of vaguely defined “hate speech” with all our troubles is the new favorite tactic for maintaining power and control over discourse. There is a host of reasons why society is breaking down but citizen activism is not one of them.
Much of reality is not covered by social media chatter or traditional media. Thus, I attended the recent CRE forum knowing in-person was the only way to get the true story. My macro takeaway was people simply trying to open a dialogue and find answers to some pressing questions, while sensing our basic freedoms being stripped away via cancel culture hysteria. In other words, doing exactly what citizens should be doing, which is organizing and challenging institutional control and assumptions. I do not subscribe to some things CRE preaches. Nevertheless, they deserve a seat at the table. Voting is the minimum responsibility in a free society. Real democracy requires constant engagement and sacrifice.
It’s amusing to read the half-hearted calls for transparency at the local/state levels by The Daily News. There will never be an acceptable level of transparency in this so-called functioning democracy of a state as long as the supermajority concentration of power is in place.
There was tremendous excitement in the 1990s that the Internet would bring about an unprecedented increase in enlightenment and citizen engagement. Unfortunately what has developed is quite the opposite, with a fusion of power between government, media, big tech, the intelligence/spying community and global corporations. We are not only being cornered in real-time but existing info on the Internet is being scrubbed at a startling clip.
How to counteract? Citizens must take on the role of volunteer investigative journalists, publishing via underground newsletters and regularly meeting at political pub gatherings, combined with a huge surge of truly independent-minded people running for office starting at the local level.
The foundation of America is free debate. Without that, we quickly slide into totalitarianism. Famously, McCarthyism was put in its place and America snapped out of its red scare hypnosis. The current crop of narcissistic smear-mongers will eventually be put in their rightful place. Until then, hold the line America.
TED SEMESNYEI Amesbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.