To the editor:
I am writing in response to Lyndi Lanphear’s letter to the editor regarding Citizens for Responsible Education ("CRE unfair maligned by Daily News," Aug. 28, 2023, Daily News of Newburyport).
While the CRE may provide a vehicle for learning about curriculum and special programs, a few clicks on the Newburyport Public Schools’, or any other public school’s, website will give anyone the same information.
As a teacher with 20 years of public school experience, I can state with no hesitation that social and emotional learning has never overshadowed basic education. It is one part of the larger whole, and increasingly important in the wake of the COVID epidemic.
Of course, parents have the right to be informed about books that are being taught in school. However, what one person deems inappropriate may be entirely appropriate for another. I submit that it is actually irresponsible to insist that all parents should agree with one narrow viewpoint.
RUTH ALLEN
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.