To the editor:
I’ve read many of the books that Citizens for Responsible Education is challenging. In fact, CRE’s efforts have fueled my interest in those books, and I’m grateful for that.
And I certainly understand the desire to shield children from inappropriate material. As a dad of two adult kids, I would have never wanted my boys reading literature meant for adults.
But where I take issue is how CRE defines “explicit.” If an author of literature for young people depicts:
• the brutal reality of a gay kid being bullied, is that explicit?
• the paralyzing anxiety of a gay kid entering a school locker room, is that explicit?
• the dangerous decision of a gay kid going to dark places online out of desperation and loneliness, is that explicit?
• the complicated joy of a gay kid falling for a classmate of the same sex, perhaps with a small dose of fantasy, is that explicit?
I say “no.”
The goal of authors of explicit reading material is to tantalize. (Think E. L. James.) The goal of authors who write about the realities of LGBTQ kids is to speak truths, as ugly as those truths may be to some of us.
Did you know that LGBTQ kids are more than four times more likely to attempt suicide than their straight peers? A book might not save a life, but it could be good preventative medicine.
It’s important for our kids to see themselves in the books they read. Straight kids have had that privilege for years. CRE is not challenging so many books that take on straight sexuality – yes, “explicit” books by its definition. (Ping me if you want a list.)
Nonetheless, books that take on LGBTQ sexuality are the first ones its followers hold up as examples of what’s bad for kids. Why? I can only assume the former books have “educational value,” whereas the latter ones don’t.
If you don’t want your child reading a book that’s offered at school, speak up! That is your right. Your child won’t read it. But don’t tell our teachers, librarians, and administrators what to offer my children and the children of others.
That is thought policing. That is censorship. And that is wrong.
RAYMOND COUTU
Newburyport
