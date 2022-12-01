To the editor:
Kudos for publishing a letter demanding your resignation ("Letter: Daily News editor should resign for writing CRE column," The Daily News, Nov. 30, 2022). Contrary to the Citizens for Responsible Education’s spokesperson, there wasn’t any hate speech in your editorial critical of them, simply analysis based on facts which they deny.
That's why the letter never quoted you except for a single phrase, "queer community," to insinuate that it's a slur. Jason DeRose, an 11-year veteran of NPR, reports that he has "witnessed a wider shift to accept the word." What else could the Q in LGBTQ stand for?
Always trying to find common ground, I do agree with the writer that "hate has no place in the city of Newburyport." I am also of the opinion that hate has no place in Massachusetts, including Sharon from where he presumes to speak for Newburyport.
Responsible parents participate in their children's education by communicating with their children, not by forcing censorship of the school's curriculum and library.
ANDREW GRIFFITH
Newburyport
