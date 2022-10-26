To the editor:
There’s a difference to what is available in the Newburyport Public Library and what is available in Newburyport high/middle/elementary school libraries. Citizens for Responsible Education does not look to ban anything in the public library.
Rather, CRE believes children should have age-appropriate books in their school libraries. In particular, CRE wants parent input about some very sexually explicit books (some recently removed) at the Nock/Bresnahan libraries.
If Mayor Sean Reardon or anyone else is interested, we’d be happy to show him/them sexually explicit books most parents would cringe looking at. We had examples of these books at our well-attended educational forum last Thursday.
Most of those attending thanked us for sharing this information and other aspects of social-emotional learning that is partly responsible for Newburyport Public Schools performing at the bottom of the 11 cities/towns designated by Massachusetts Department of Education as comparable districts when looking at 2022 MCAS scores for math and English, grades 3-8.
CRE would be interested in a dialogue with school administrators, School Committee members or other educators but none of these people attended the forum nor advanced any questions. CRE believes parent dialogue with school administrators will improve academic performance.
CRE wants children to mature naturally in a traditional education. CRE promotes schools to be a place of growth and resiliency, and also a safe environment for all students.
We want our children to graduate fulfilled and productive in society rather than the cultural decline our progressive critics might lead them down. Children are our future.
JIM BARIBEAULT
Citizens for Responsible Education
Newburyport
