To the editor:
In reference to the article written by Daily News editor Dave Rogers on Thursday, Aug. 3, titled, "CRE doesn’t deserve a seat at the table," I sadly find the comments extremely divisive and incorrect.
The editor made judgments about groups and people he knows very little about. Mr. Rogers has never met or spoken to me and to my knowledge, has never attended a meeting for the group Citizens for Responsible Education. As clerk for the organization, I take the attendance. In the past, he has simply rejected my letters to The Daily News. Hopefully, this letter will fare better.
CRE provides a vehicle for parents to learn about the curriculum and special programs. CRE also gives a forum for both parents and teachers to express their concern about the current direction of the schools. One of the concerns is why emphasis on social and emotional learning has overshadowed basic education like reading, writing and arithmetic.
A misconception is being encouraged and repeated by this newspaper that CRE has promoted the banning/burning of books. This is completely false; it has always been about enabling parents to be informed and aware of explicit books that are inappropriate in our school libraries.
Popular discussions on “rating” books, age appropriateness and not letting books some parents view as vulgar or pornographic get into the hands of minor children. CRE is a group that is well-received by many parents with children in the Newburyport school system and the surrounding communities. CRE is a nonprofit nonpolitical group.
Your attitude that CRE is “not deserving a seat at the table”, and the fact, that the School Committee does not allow any questions at their meetings, except what is listed on their agenda, is no welcome for parents and citizens with their many diverse concerns and questions. My intention is to become a voice for everyone’s concerns and enable civilized discussion of those concerns at school board meetings.
For more information about the group, please visit their Facebook page, or come to a meeting or lecture, then judge for yourself.
LYNDI LANPHEAR
Newburyport
Editor's Note: Lyndi Lanphear is running for Newburyport School Committee.
