To the editor:
In the Jan. 14 article, “Local lawmakers split on impeachment,” you reported that state Rep. James Kelcourse disagreed with the impeachment of Donald Trump for insurrection because he only had a week left in office and that Congress should focus on reopening schools, getting people back to work and vaccinating them against COVID.
First of all, even though Trump only had less than a week in office, impeaching him is holding him accountable for inciting an insurrection. He must be held accountable for not upholding the Constitution. Impeaching him will also stop him from holding office ever again.
Should we just look the other way while he told his supporters to go storm the Capitol? Rep. Kelcourse, how can you let this man not have consequences?
President-elect Biden has just addressed COVID relief that will lead to opening schools, getting people back to work and vaccinated. Congress needs to uphold our Constitution against traitors like Trump; Biden and his administration can address COVID.
At the same time, state Rep. Lenny Mirra doesn’t even have an opinion. What, no opinion or no backbone to stand up to this traitor president?
You, like the other U.S. representatives that supported to overthrow the election, are afraid to stand up to Trump and his supporters. Yes, it is Congress’ job to decide what to do but as a citizen of the U.S. and a holder of a state office, you should be taking a stand to support our Constitution.
Leave it to the woman, state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, to take a stand against Trump and his insurrection and to support his impeachment.
Thank you for your bravery, Sen. DiZoglio, and for taking a step to right the wrongs of this president.
Sharon Goodwin
Newbury
