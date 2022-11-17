To the editor:
I assume I speak for many in our community who often dread picking up the morning paper, knowing there will be something inside that will make their jaws drop and perhaps ruin their day.
This usually features something on the international or national stage, whether it be in Ukraine or Washington, but little did I expect a short story in The Daily News to absolutely floor me.
It appears the duly elected tree warden of Newbury has his eyes set on cutting down an entire row of stately maple trees that line Newman Road, from the lower green west to the marsh, much of that land under the protection of the Trustees of Reservation, and including Old Town Hill.
This extreme and shocking proposal is apparently a response to the Newbury DPW complaining about having to pick up fallen branches and trees’ leaves on the road. In the interests of “public safety,” the verdict is: These trees must come down.
This would be an act of vandalism the likes of which this observer has never seen in our locale. It makes the hitherto unpunished behavior of the Newburyport Bank on State Street, whereby they cut down several perfectly healthy trees in front of their offices for no good reason, seem like child’s play.
That the maples in question are old cannot be denied. That two or three are dead, and should be cut down and replaced, also cannot be denied. Nor the need that some should be trimmed. But to conclude that all must be replaced is a methodology that Robert Moses would have been proud of. If something is in the way, bulldoze it.
Newman Road ought to be considered an Essex County treasure. Despite recent excessive developments there, it still retains a beautiful Colonial ambiance that is universally loved and must be preserved. To do otherwise really is a betrayal. Local officials should not hide behind the specious argument that people’s lives are in danger.
The Select Board will be holding a meeting on this subject within the next 30 days. I am hopeful that people will attend,and voice their displeasure with this bureaucratic and hopelessly misguided project.
JAMES CHARLES ROY
Newbury
