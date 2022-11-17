To the editor:
I give tremendous credit to David Powell for his decades-long advocacy for the landscapes of Newbury and particularly for Old Town Hill.
I know his heart is passionately in the right place. However, I respectfully suggest that removing the maple trees along Newman Road may contain more opportunity than tragedy.
I may be mistaken, but I am reasonably certain that the trees in question are elderly Norway maples. Norway maples are extremely invasive: they shade out most understory plants while simultaneously inhibiting plant growth, grabbing all the soil moisture.
If these trees are Norway maples, they are likely the parents of the nearly total monoculture of Norway maples on the opposite side of the road, climbing up the slope of Old Town Hill.
They may be “majestic” and contribute to a very photogenic view (which I see at least twice a day on my way to work), but they offer wildlife practically nothing. Norway maples have undermined the biodiversity of Old Town Hill for a very long time.
Cutting down venerable trees is always traumatic, no matter the species. But what if after removal, these trees were replaced with native sugar maple, oak, beech or hickory – which would not only provide shade and fall color, but also vastly more food resources than the trees they would be supplanting.
Will we lose a classic scenic vista? I suppose. None of us will still be around when the new trees reach the size of the current trees.
But I for one can live with that if the new landscape offers significantly more material benefit to the actual (nonhuman) residents of Old Town Hill.
MICHELE AUGERI
Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.