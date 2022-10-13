To the editor:
The chopping down of 27 maturing Norway maples along the Clipper City Rail Trail and amidst the condo housing was substantially based on the fact that they are an invasive tree with roots and metabolism that can take over areas and become dominant. But the actual "dangers" of planting Norway maples are more justified when introduced into actual forests. Often some "invasive" life forms such as the Norway maple have important benefits to both ecosystems and the human-constructed environment.
For example: Through in-depth science research, Norway maple (Acer platanoides) is repeatedly found to be near or at the top of the list of trees that remove a wide spectrum of pollutants from the air. Given that a housing complex is adjacent to the Route 1 highway, the Norway maples would have been a definite health contribution.
Extensive research such as that conducted by Dr. Rita Baraldi and her team with the Institute of Biometeorology in Bologna, Italy, showed that a single Norway maple removes and transfers ultimately to itself and its soil systems five tons of carbon dioxide from the air over 25 to 30 years. One of the major strategies to reduce the dangers of climate change and its intense heat, is not only to rapidly move away from fossil fuels but to literally support nature by removing the excess heat-causing carbon from the air. Today, one can legitimately argue that no decisions should be made without considering/discovering the values and ways of nature, upon which we depend upon around the clock.
A study from the Journal of Landscape and Urban Planning in 2011 showed that the average fast growing mature Norway maple has the largest leaf canopy based on numbers and leaf-size of any deciduous tree. Of the many urban trees in Toronto, it covers approximately 15% of the leaf shade area of the city. This has important contributions in cooling effects, and of course with so many leaves -- nature's solar panels -- it is able to maintain growth for not only itself but to its partner fungi attached to its roots in the soils. This partnership keeps soils healthy and again serves to keep carbon from escaping back to the atmosphere.
Cities and town leaders must consider becoming more knowledgeable about our only Home, the biosphere, and take care to ask important science-based questions. This is especially the case, given that we as humans or human-like animals have only been here for .008% of the 3 billion-year earth biosphere. Indeed, given that we continue to create our own "world," rather than fit in with nature's, we may be considered a prominent "invasive."
DOUGLAS ZOOK
Newburyport
