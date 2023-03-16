To the editor:
I write in defense of the young woman who has been charged with motor vehicle homicide as a result of an accident in Salisbury – and in defense of all people who make mistakes while driving.
We have all misjudged a distance, driven too close or too fast, or been blinded by the glare of the sun. But by the grace of God and perhaps mere milliseconds, the result that has forever changed the trajectory of this young woman’s life has not changed ours.
That the death of this 91-year-old man was causally related to the accident seems no more than conjecture, as he was examined at the hospital after the accident and released.
An intervening incident at home or medical malpractice in the emergency room could easily have caused this elderly man’s death. The young woman was in full control of her vehicle as noted in the police report, she was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and not texting or otherwise distracted.
Bridge Road is notorious for the many accidents that occur there. With all the drugs, assaults, thefts and mayhem promulgated by bad actors in Salisbury, the police and District Attorney’s Office chose to pick the low-hanging fruit in prosecuting her: this is the newsworthy story that should have been written.
Instead, The Daily News sensationalizes the charges by splashing them on the front page of the paper, and in the process further victimizes a young woman who is guilty of nothing more than making a mistake, with admittedly heartbreaking results all around.
JOYCE ABUGOV
Newburyport
