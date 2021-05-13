To the editor:
I was a faithful subscriber to The Boston Globe for years but due to its unrelenting leftward slant, I finally felt compelled to unsubscribe and move on.
Likewise, the Newburyport Daily News now tests the limits of tolerance with its daily dose of disrespect to conservatives and Republicans through its editorial page political cartoons.
Several recent cartoons criticizing Georgia’s attempt to tighten requirements for vote by mail are just the latest examples of its left-leaning bias.
The first example is a two-panel cartoon by Lee Judge. The initial panel displayed a voter ID card and was titled “Voting.” The second panel featured an AR-15 rifle and was titled, “Buying a Gun.” The caption: “Guess which one Republicans want to make more difficult.”
A few days later, a two-panel Mike Smith cartoon was printed featuring talking elephants (Republicans). In the first panel, one elephant ponders, “What if our plan to restrict voting doesn’t work?” The second panel shows a voting booth surrounded by a chain-link fence topped with concertina wire with the caption, “Then we switch to Plan B.”
The problem with these grossly misleading cartoons is that the Georgia election reform laws expanded voting access and did absolutely nothing to restrict voting.
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., provided a spot-on response to President Biden’s recent speech to Congress: "The State of Georgia passed a law that expands early voting, preserves no-excuse mail-in voting … and didn’t reduce Election Day hours. If you actually read this law… it will be easier to vote early in Georgia than in Democrat-run New York. But the Left doesn't want you to know that; they want people virtue-signaling by yelling about a law they haven't even read. Fact-checkers have called out the White House for misstatements. The president absurdly claims this is worse than Jim Crow. What’s going on here? I'll tell you: a Washington power grab. This misplaced outrage is supposed to justify Democrats' new sweeping bill that would take over elections for all 50 states."
Although Scott provided an effective counterpoint to the attack on Georgia’s sovereignty by the Biden administration, there is no hint of that in the News. Unfortunately, these cartoons are just a drop in the bucket in the daily anti-conservative, anti-Republican, anti-Trump “resistance” agenda broadcast by the News and its Big Media comrades.
Local papers serve an important role in the community both as a small business and a source of local news and information. They should be supported.
And, of course, the News is free to publish opinions it holds near and dear. But inculcating its readership, especially the high school kids it is seeking to engage, with a knee-jerk distrust and distaste for their friends and neighbors with differing political leanings is divisive and intolerant.
Maybe demonizing conservatives is good for business. But maybe, like the Globe, the News is going to see more conservatives look elsewhere in search of truthful, and less insulting, sources of news and commentary.
Scott Fallavollita
West Newbury
