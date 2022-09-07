To the editor:
Much ado has been made about a conflict of interest surrounding a property owned by my husband in a neighboring town. Let me be very clear, I didn’t previously disclose a conflict of interest because I did not think there was a conflict of interest. After it was questioned by a resident, I sought the guidance of the State Ethics Commission and they agreed that there is no conflict of interest. Everyone is entitled to their opinion but those are the facts.
I fully support the Daily News and I think its livelihood is critical to a thriving democracy. We need a local paper that covers the news of our community, especially around critical legislation that will impact residents. I know that drama sells papers but the editor questioning my integrity and ethics just to drum up drama is unacceptable ("From the Editor: Preston's lack of transparency is concerning,' Sept. 7, 2022). It creates unnecessary divisiveness and discord in the community. A journalist should report the news, not be the news.
Disappointingly, there are also several inaccurate facts in the editor's most recent column. I clarified the inaccuracies to the editor and directed him on where to find the facts two days before it was printed. Unfortunately, he did not bother to do the work to research the facts and publish them accurately.
I also realize that bullying is an oft-used tactic of a certain special interest group that opposes my position on short term rental units. Clearly, they are willing to drag me through the mud to try to get me to recuse. It will not work. I will not be bullied and my voice will not be silenced. An elected official is just that, elected by her community to serve.
If you’re interested in knowing more about the facts, I encourage you to join me on Local Pulse radio with Joe DiBiase on Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
Connie Preston
Newburyport Councillor At-Large
