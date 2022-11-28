To the editor:
I was beyond shocked to find hate speech published in the Nov. 23 edition in a column (“From the Editor: Colorado Springs shooting could happen anywhere, including here”) by editor Dave Rogers.
Mr. Rogers, without any evidence whatsoever, brands the parents who are members of Citizens for Responsible Education as haters of the “queer community” [Rogers’ term]. Apparently, the point of the column is to deny these parents the ability to legitimately express opposition to school policies and curricula which they believe are harming their children.
Editor Rogers, hate has no place in the city of Newburyport, and it should have no place in the pages of the newspaper with which you are entrusted. I will leave it to others who may wish to expose the serious factual errors which you published in your tortured, hate strewn missive. In my opinion you should do the honorable thing and immediately resign your position as editor.
RICHARD KRAMER Sharon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.