To the editor:
The Daily News’ announcement about the film “2000 Mules,” to be screened by the West Newbury Republican Town Committee, leaves out the most important part of the story.
According to NPR.com, the documentary contains “misleading claims [about widespread election fraud in the 2020 election], which have been thoroughly debunked by fact-checkers and critics across the political spectrum. Former Attorney General Bill Barr called the film’s underlying premise ‘indefensible.’”
We live in a time when the rampant spread of disinformation on right-wing talk radio and Fox News poses a mortal danger to our democracy. Local news is one of our few remaining widely trusted news sources.
It is therefore irresponsible for a local newspaper to publish a press release like this as it was provided, without including the full context needed for its viewers to decide whether or not to attend the film.
I hope West Newbury’s legislators, Republicans Rep. Lenny Mirra and state Sen. Bruce Tarr, who both portray themselves as principled Republicans proud of their bipartisanship, will at best place country over party by speaking up against this mendacious propaganda.
TED RUSSELL
Byfield
