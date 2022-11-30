To the editor:
I am writing to give credit to photographer Keith Sullivan for the excellent photo of Amesbury's Nick Marden and others during the Thanksgiving Day football game, published on Nov. 30. To me, this photo captures the essence of high school football. If he were still alive, I think Norman Rockwell, the great American painter who captured so many scenes of small-town life, could use Mr. Sullivan's photo as the source for one of his paintings. Photographs are an important part of a newspaper, and I don't think photographers get as much credit as they deserve. Well done, Mr. Sullivan.
JAMES CASHMAN
Byfield
