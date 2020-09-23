To the editor:
Although this election season is upon us and the races for the presidential seat is heating up, Donald Trump is still our president.
I am not going to lie, I do not agree with the president at all on numerous issues from health care to the economy. But where he seems to fail the most is with climate change.
On Sept. 14, President Trump was in a meeting about the dangers of the California wildfires and the effects they were having on the state. That is when a heated moment occurred between the president and Wade Crowfoot, who overseas California's Natural Resource Agency.
Crowfoot remarked about the impacts climate change are having on the wildfires to which the president replied, "It'll just start getting cooler, just you watch," dismissing the remark Crowfoot made. Then,
Crowfoot remarked, "I wish science agreed with you." And the president said, "Well, I don't think science knows, actually."
These kind of remarks by the president are extremely dangerous, as we are facing a global climate crisis.
Ninety-seven percent of climate scientists agree that man-made emissions are dangerously warming the Earth and causing effects like intense wildfires like those in California.
President Trump is making very dangerous moves by discounting science and the crisis that we face.
Megan Pardoe
Nashua, N.H.
