To the editor:
Turning on the TV this morning, the first picture that came on the screen was of a mother wrapping her daughter in a new bedsheet to give her a hug.
She hadn’t held her daughter for weeks, then called her to drive over because she wanted to see her. See her she did and holding her she did, because she was dying for a hug.
Two weeks ago, my daughter and her husband drove down from New Hampshire to Newburyport to wave up at me in my third-floor balcony at Atria, our assisted living facility. We talked into our cellphones, waved and waved at each other, but there was no substitute for holding a loved one. Scientists say that during an extended hug, we release oxytocin, a hormone that relaxes us and lowers anxiety.
Often called the “huddle hormone,” it can lower blood pressure and reduce the stress hormone norepinephrine. OK, science, I understand its message: I would “die for a hug.”
Robert D. Campbell
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.