To the editor:
It is a shame that Joel Butler (Letters to the editor, March 3) chose to hurl incendiary accusations at me instead of adding something coherent to the conversation I tried to start.
In his self-righteous rant, he completely missed my point and read into my letter things that weren’t there. I said nothing about the right of the church to put what they want on their building.
As a veteran, I already defended that right by putting my life on the line. The question that I was posing to the church was, “Is your need to deploy such an in-your-face means of messaging a greater good than the inevitable offending of others with such contentious material?”
It is fine for the church to explain what the banner is supposed to communicate but if I, as a simple man on the street, find the message hurtful, shouldn’t that be a concern to them? Personally, I find this a form of self-aggrandizement that says, “We care about these issues more than you do so we’re better people than you are.”
For brevity, I will give one example: No human being is illegal. As a patient, every month I report to the North Shore Pain Management clinic in Beverly.
On the waiting room wall is a bronze plaque honoring the life of anesthesiologist Dr. Richard Field. The Massachusetts authorities showed an illegal alien, Bampumim Teixeira, love after he robbed two banks by incarcerating him less than one year so he would not have to be deported when he got out.
He returned that love by murdering Dr. Field and his fiancée, another prominent doctor. These beautiful people had dedicated their lives to alleviating human suffering. This was not an isolated case about people who aren’t supposed to be here killing U.S. citizens.
So what is troubling to me is the indifference of the church voices to the impact of their message on others. Having watched the tear-filled mother of Dr. Field in the courtroom, I don’t think that banner would be very comforting for her, should she be walking down Pleasant Street.
Why don’t the newspaper, church flyers and their website suffice for spreading their word? And how they don’t see their banner as political theater completely escapes me.
Lastly, I want to apologize to the folk of the Unitarian Church for the callous tone of my original letter, but I was not in any way being hateful.
Making such an accusation as Edith Maxwell did (Feb. 28) is ignorant, despicable and injurious to civilized discourse. And if one wants to see what bigotry looks like, look no further than Mr. Butler’s letter.
Indeed, the forefathers would be appalled at his intolerance of differing opinions and his twisting and mangling of my words.
Richard Collins
Georgetown
