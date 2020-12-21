To the editor:
It is clear from his Dec. 18 letter to The Daily News that Bernhard Heersink is unaware of how the American judicial system works.
According to Article 3 of our Constitution, litigants in our courts have to meet certain basic requirements. Trump’s many legal challenges did not meet these requirements and thus his suits were denied in many cases by the very judges he appointed.
They were not dismissed on technicalities unless you call lack of any credible evidence a mere technicality. By continuing to dispute the 2020 election with their unverified allegations, bogus social media and Fox News claims, and false lawsuits, Trump and his followers are undermining our democratic process and endangering the lives of the many fine Americans, both Republican and Democrat, who made a Herculean effort to ensure we had a free and fair election.
In spite of these ridiculous challenges, Biden remains the president-elect with the highest voter margin in a race against a sitting president since Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1932.
He won 306 Electoral College votes and won the popular vote by over 7,000,000 ballots. This is how a democracy works. It is based on the will of the people, which is not to be overturned by politically appointed judges.
In his letter, Heersink refers to articles in the Epoch Times. This “publication” is a far-right media company affiliated with the Falun Gong religious movement which originated in China.
According to Wikipedia, they are the second-largest funder of pro-Trump advertising and they support all the far-right politicians (read dictators) in Europe. Hardly a reliable news source or one to be relied upon for information.
Finally and most importantly, I must take issue with Heersink’s statement that, “We may have traded energetic achievement for insipid incompetence.”
Does he have a crystal ball or is he just objecting to Biden’s political appointments? The president-elect has appointed an extraordinary group of individuals to his government.
They are Americans of color, a Native American, a gay American and several women. They are a diverse group meant to reflect the diversity of our country.
Above all, they are highly qualified with long histories of service to our country and, unlike the political donors and self-serving lobbyists appointed by Trump, they will work hard on behalf of Americans. The word "incompetence" does not come to mind.
It is time to stop whining about the election and come together to work for a better America for all Americans.
Patricia Ward
Newburyport
