To the editor:
As sad and frustrating as it was to read Christopher Phillips' letter decrying the plight of the Caucasian population from the injustice perpetrated on our nation by liberals and Black bigots, still, I must commend Richard Lodge and The Daily News for printing his harmful and hateful missive.
It is important that all voices in the community be heard, no matter how misinformed or misguided the message. How else can we have a meaningful dialogue?
I have one question for you, Mr Phillips: You say voted for Bernie Sanders in the last election; given the bigoted, fear-mongering opinions you espouse, what ever for?
Thomas Pelsue
Newburyport
