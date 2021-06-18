To the editor:
A few days ago, we lost one man who was larger than life and lifesaver for so many!
I'm writing, of course, about Loren Quinn. For 15 years, I worked with Larry: I, as director and Larry, as tenant president, then as commissioner of Salisbury Housing Authority.
He brought Family Day and many celebrations to Great Meadow Village. Family Day was the one day when all our residents could host their families and share entertainment.
The parking lot transformed into carnival or circus, with D.J., guest entertainers and snakes! Our crews of workers, staff and residents alike, prepped the ground and cooked the meals. Christmas season brought another transformation into a beautiful Holiday Village.
My appointment as director began with strains from the history of difficulties there. Larry always offered support and lent an ear, with his ever-calming phrases: "This, too, shall pass."
Given leeway and trust, Larry Quinn proved great asset to Great Meadow Village and brought lots of volunteers: CC men, Marist House women, Boy Scouts, etc. Together, we got a lot done. Larry also taught me tips of seeking donations or volunteers.
There was never a time we needed some special help that either Larry or I could not get volunteers or donations. That steady flow is unique to Salisbury. Having acknowledged the Salisbury generosity, I offer sincere thanks to all the people and companies who donated or volunteered time for our elders.
Later, as commissioner for the Housing Authority, Larry reminded me that I was still "in charge," which I found the urge reassert! Larry was tenant president, commissioner, tenant advocate, guide, but most importantly, Larry was a treasured friend.
In the social chatters at his wake and funeral, we regaled of Big Larry stories — and laughed! Our most serious moments shared deep gratitude for his humble observations and helpful wisdom.
Dan Ouellette
The letter writer is past director of the Salisbury Housing Authority.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.