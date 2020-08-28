To the editor:
Although I am a highly intelligent, educated man with backgrounds in political science and economics (prelaw) and an education degree in English, I am deeply disturbed not only with the current state of politics, but the degradation of national pride, integrity and allegiance to our Constitution.
I used to think that I was liberal, progressive and open-minded, but over the last few years, I feel more like Archie Bunker for those of you old enough to remember that show.
Although, I now feel like a "dinosaur." The article in the Aug. 24 Daily News relating comments by current CNN reporter and host of "Reliable Sources," Brian Stelter, has moved me to write this letter.
His book, "Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth" comes out this week and is already No. 1 on Amazon's best-seller list. This is fact, not fiction.
The point here is that Fox News is propagating total lies, mistruths and outright fallacies by their star on-air reporters, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity.
The focal point of this article and Mr. Stetler's book is that many senior people, staff and reporters alike, are upset that management is allowing this type of "fake news," lies and fabrications to being presented by their most prominent (read: moneymakers) on the network. Have politics corrupted everything in today's world and media?
Have we gone too far? Are we aiding the debasement of our country, its ethics, morals and the very fabric of our Constitution by allowing these ultraconservative Trumpites this national forum? Surely, you have heard the term "the dumbing down of America and its people?"
Remember when the rule of journalism was to double-check the facts, confirm with multiple sources, and be prepared to defend your writing? When did we lose this primary function of journalism?
It's bad enough that we have a tabloid/reality show president. Do we really need our national news (Fox News) promoting "tabloid news," too?
Smarten up my friends, when did we lose this integrity? Is this really free speech? Even if it is 90% lies and politically motivated?
Yes, I am a dinosaur, before the world of Facebook, Twitter and the alphabet soup of online media platforms.
But thankfully, through my parents, education and common sensibilities, I do know the truth of reading between the lines, verifying details of fact and not lying, no matter how small a "white lie" it may be!
We need to hold all of our media responsible for the words they write and speak. Please educate yourself, support your newspapers and the print industry, support your children's teachers, don't get your news from Facebook and Twitter.
Be smart America. We have fallen too far, too fast. I am very worried that the foundation of our Founding Fathers is crumbling before our eyes!
Kevin Bannigan
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.