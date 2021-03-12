To the editor:
On March 5, the U.S. House of Representatives passed HR 1, the For the People Act.
The legislation will “expand Americans’ access to the ballot box, reduce the influence of big money in politics, strengthen ethics rules for public servants, and implement other anti-corruption measures for the purpose of fortifying our democracy, and for other purposes.”
Several of the reforms in HR1 restore important protections of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which were gutted in the 2013 Supreme Court decision, Shelby County v. Holder.
HR1 also addresses the problem of unlimited corporate money in elections by eliminating loopholes and tightening ethics requirements. One notable requirement is for all sitting presidents, vice presidents and major-party candidates for those offices to disclose their tax returns.
In addition, HR1 will require all states to count their absentee ballots as they are received. During the November election, state laws prohibiting the counting of absentee ballots until after polls closed created unnecessary delays resulting in mistrust and confusion in the vote counting.
Bogus claims of voter fraud were then exploited by cynical politicians and eventually resulted in the events of Jan. 6.
HR1 will be an important first step in restoring faith in our electoral system. Moreover, it establishes minimum national standards for voting access for all citizens, no matter where they live.
The legislation now moves to the Senate. I urge readers to contact Sens. Markey and Warren to support this bill. Encourage family and friends living in other states to do the same.
Protecting and defending voting rights of all Americans is vital.
Patty Myers
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.