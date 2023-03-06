To the editor:
Thank you for your swift action in removing Scott Adams’ “Dilbert” cartoon from The Daily News and for your clear and strong message stating that racism and hate speech will not be tolerated in the newspaper.
You could have taken this action quietly and under the radar of “doing what is right” or following the mass exodus of most media outlets who have discontinued running Adams’ work.
Instead, you stated your position loud and clear, that you will not promote or support hate speech nor pass it under the guise of free speech.
The mission of the DEI Alliance is to make Newburyport a more welcoming, inclusive and equitable community for all who live, work and visit.
We applaud your efforts to help advance this mission.
THE REV. REBECCA BRYAN
Members of the Newburyport Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.