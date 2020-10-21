To the editor:
We focus attention on daily events without sufficiently considering the cumulative, long-term implications.
Our 228-year experiment in democracy is in peril for many reasons, including: ongoing foreign meddling in elections, voter suppression, weakened relations with allies, climate change denial, a mismanaged pandemic, attacks on peaceful protests, ridicule of our troops, and the president’s inability to assure the American people that there will be a peaceful transition of power if he loses the election next month.
This last point scares me the most, and seems to get little attention in the press.
This administration has effectively exposed America’s old social and political fault lines. Our differences have long been a strength, allowing Americans to argue many points of view and reach solutions in the best interests of the whole.
Now, civility and discourse have been rejected. Racism, sexism and all the other isms have been given permission to come out of hiding and are again being given credence by those who never really let them go.
Based on years of practicing future strategy, I can envision a range of scenarios for our near future. Much depends on the upcoming election.
Trump/Pence victory: This “mandate” signals big money wins while the working poor, science and the environment lose. Long-established norms, already diminished, are abandoned. As the “losers'” rights evaporate, opponents of the regime resist. Authoritarianism replaces constitutional democracy. With the U.S. no longer a world power, there is a global jockeying for position in the new order.
Biden/Harris victory: The transition is turbulent, often violent. With additional seats in Congress, long-standing issues are addressed, new energy sources enabled and a tsunami of eco-friendly, localized jobs created. Right-wing factions keep America fraught with tension. Long term, communities of mixed ethnicities, colors, beliefs and orientations evolve a more sustainable, saner and safer environment.
No clear winner: As the decision drags on, no one benefits from the ensuing strife. Confidence in lawful process wanes. A decision is forced. One party inherits a mess. The other party persists in challenging the opposition’s authority. Life in this country is turbulent and incoherent. Civil war is a persistent threat.
There are an infinite number of variations of these scenarios. They are intended to broadly outline where this country might be headed. The trajectory is up to us. Vote.
Anika Savage
Newburyport
