To the editor:
It is truly disheartening to witness the pervasive deterioration of the American ethos, on a national scale as well as locally, in the pages of this very newspaper.
The famous words of legendary football coach Vince Lombardi, that "Winning isn't everything, it's the only thing," were meant to inspire only players on the field, not political parties.
Unfortunately, as recent events plainly attest, too many people have misinterpreted that exhortation to mean, "Win any way you can, because the end justifies the means."
Absent the obvious exception of total war, this attitude is pure nonsense today.
Nevertheless, here we are, with partisan zealots engaging in long-term, well-planned perfidy to accomplish their otherwise unachievable goal of "winning." While we watch reality via actual video footage, these same zealots tell us we are not seeing that which is unfolding before our own eyes.
At least half the populace believes the election was rife with fraud, while the other half obsessively disrespects their right to disagree with the somewhat questionable outcome.
It seems the Orwellian nightmare of "1984" has quite literally leaped off that novel's pages and into our lives, and we shall all be much the worse for it.
Those who question the rather impossible outcome of the most recent election are viciously mocked and attacked in a blatant effort to deny their freedom of speech, a right that is guaranteed by the Constitution. These incessant attacks upon the free speech rights of others are both communist in nature and comprehensively despicable.
Newburyport has a long history of colorful characters, including Lord Timothy Dexter, Captain Pendill and of course, Duncan Chase. Their harmless presence and humorous antics tended to give the community a bit of character, without meanness or controversy.
They are all gone now, however, replaced by a handful of mean-spirited, venom-spitting ignoranti who routinely pollute these pages with their notions of how the rest of us should live and vote. With accusations of "hate speech," they try to silence opposing views, just as the communists do today, and the Nazis did before them.
Despite the incessant attacks upon freedom of speech — from across the nation to Newburyport — the verbal expressions that some call "hate speech" are not crimes in these United States. At least not yet.
Those who routinely and repeatedly spout their vile filth on the pages of this newspaper by opposing the free speech rights of others need to step away from their keyboards and reexamine their commitment to the American ideal.
I respectfully recommend in the very strongest of terms that such persons take a long hard look in the mirror to see what they have become, assess the life they are living, and improve the unattractive image they are presenting to the world.
Warren P. Russo
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.