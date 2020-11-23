To the editor:
In response to Deborah Goss (Daily News letter to the editor, Nov. 18) poor behavior by anyone should not be condoned. However, there are more white supremacists hate groups than the underwhelming evidence for antifa. Let me name several: Evropa, Proud Boys, Boogaloo Boys, Qanon and the ever present KKK. These groups have infiltrated peaceful BLM and Democratic demonstrations all over this country and stirred up violence. Is this decent? These groups support Trump. So, the presence of some “little girls” behaving badly in downtown Newburyport may be annoying to those who think that the Democrats stole the election but perhaps you could see them as youth gone awry as youth is want to do. Poor behavior should not be the broad brush painted on the backs of the decent Democratic Party.
I wonder, Ms. Goss, if you could listen to other “news” sources besides Rush and Sean, Fox and Breitbart. I regularly turn into the right-leaning sources as well as CNN, PBS, NPR and NBC to find out what others think and why. I read the Wall Street Journal and that is right-leaning but it reports the news as opposed to just commenting on it.
Trump has stirred up hatred; there is no decency in that. Trump has given his tacit approval to acts of violence. Is that decent? I am puzzled by the Trump parades of boats and cars disrupting civility; is that decent? I have seen no such poor behavior from Biden and his supporters. Do you think it was decent to force Biden’s campaign bus, on its way to an event in Austin, Texas, off the road? The bus, in order not to provoke more hateful behavior, turned around, which was the right and decent thing to do.
I am sorry that you are so tortured by hate for another group of Americans that you can’t try to understand a different point of view.
Your lack of tolerance and understanding is shameful, indecent and un-American.
Phyllis Orem
Newbury
