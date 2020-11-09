To the editor:
To say that I was disappointed to see that The Daily News chose not to endorse Amber Hewett is a gross understatement.
The eminent novelist and social commentator, Gore Vidal, described John Kennedy as a “rare First Rater” to occupy the presidency.
Amber is the kind of person he was referring to. Given the rigors of running and holding office, many talented professionals such as Amber choose not to do so. It’s easier to advance in the private and the not-for-profit sectors. So, her entry into the race excited a lot of people, and I was delighted to be an immediate supporter.
To my mind, suggesting that Hewett run for city council somewhere before seeking a state rep. seat is sort of like a college guidance counselor telling Bill Gates to get a management job at Radio Shack.
Of course, I am happy to acknowledge that the Newburyport City Council has a number of top-drawer members. (I’m relatively unaware of the political scene in Amesbury and Salisbury.)
I’m pretty sure that she is much younger than any member of the council. I’m confident that Amber has a brilliant career in front of her. Of course, she would probably have to learn a lot about constituent service to be a topflight state rep.
But, I admire the work on wind policy she has done at the National Wildlife Federation. Probably more important, the quality of her campaign is testimony to her having the administrative skills needed to act on behalf of residents of the 1st Essex District across a range of personal, familial, community and business challenges.
A House seat would have been an excellent place for Amber to begin a life in politics.
Many people like Jim Kelcourse, and he emphasizes how much he likes them back. The fact that he has been elected four times speaks well of his competence.
That said, I challenge anyone to look at the Kelcourse/Hewett debate with anything close to an unbiased eyes and not to see the bright light of Amber’s insight and leadership.
It is unfortunate that The News contributed to district residents missing an opportunity to tell folks, “You know, she started here” in the coming decades.
Michael Sales
Newburyport
