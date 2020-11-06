To the editor:
Many circumstances about this year’s election disturbed me.
Millions of observers around the world have asked how people could have voted for Donald Trump in 2016 when Hillary Clinton was clearly more qualified. The Newburyport Daily News' endorsements for state rep. in the 1st and 2nd Essex bring that question to mind again.
The paper called the choice between Lenny Mirra and Christina Eckert a "toss-up." It endorsed James Kelcourse over Amber Hewett. These endorsements are hard to understand based on the candidates' statements and actions.
First, Eckert and Hewett both submitted letters to this paper to explain their views and make solid commitments to voters. Mirra and Kelcourse did not made the same effort.
Secondly, a comparison of issue statements on their respective websites revealed breadth and depth from the challengers and superficiality from the incumbents.
Thirdly, whereas Kelcourse and Mirra touted their efforts to notify people living downstream on the Merrimack as to where and when overflow pollution is discharged into the river, neither addressed the problem upstream at the source, where action is required.
I saw nothing in any literature or their websites that showed any work in this direction. This was not the case with their challengers, who issued remedial plans.
Fourthly, at least in terms of their debate, Kelcourse was clearly evasive in many of his replies to direct questions, whereas Hewett was detailed in hers.
Fifthly, I thought it inappropriate for The Daily News to advise Hewett to take a political primer of sorts before she runs again for an office as exalted as state rep. Animal control officer, perhaps, in keeping with her youth and alleged inexperience? Women, after all, like kids and pets. This sexist remark should never have been made.
And finally, again in the case of Kelcourse, the editorial position that he had earned our vote was highlighted in large part by his kayak trip down the Merrimack to spotlight the fragility of its current condition, an inflated encomium if there ever was one. I'd prefer to see a set of solutions put forward, and carried through, by Kelcourse now that he's won another term.
In all, it was disappointing to see editorial endorsements made for two candidates who made no genuine effort to offer anything but platitudes when it came to addressing the many issues that face our communities.
James Charles Roy
Newburyport
