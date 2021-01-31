To the editor:
I wanted to wait until the recent changes on High Street were close to completion before I chimed in with my viewpoint. I was hoping if I waited long enough the streetscape would improve or maybe it would start to all come together. Unfortunately, the longer I wait the more disappointed I am.
As I pointed out in the “As I See It” column on Dec. 24, 2018 this expenditure of federal and state grant money was doomed from the beginning. The early meetings with a small group of people and design consultants were not widely advertised and the general public did not have an opportunity to view the final draft until Dec. 5, 2018. Even at that meeting public comment was not solicited. The original goal of the Safe Routes to School project was to “provide a safer, more functional, universally accessible and pleasing streetscape and transportation corridor.” One of the committee members said their goal was “to restore High Street to its historic character, and to make that stretch of High Street safer and more aesthetically pleasing.” If anyone has seen pictures of High Street in the 19th and 20th centuries it certainly had much more character then.
After spending more than $2 million, adding four sets of blinking traffic lights, eight odious signs warning drivers of the lights, narrowing the width of the street significantly, especially where the bumpouts extend into the street, an extension of the sidewalk across from Johnson Street that looks like a boat pier jutting out into the river certainly, does not make High Street more aesthetically pleasing. I agree that some people drive too fast on High Street, but I don't think these drastic measures were necessary.
Several years ago, numerous residents rose up in opposition to the state’s plan to redesign High Street, as they did not want the character of our beloved thoroughfare destroyed. How did we let this happen on our watch? Over the last year, I spoke with the mayor, City Council and the planning office and everyone listened very politely but the plans were never altered. From the beginning it was always too late. I wish the city and members of the SRTS committee solicited feedback from a broader range of citizens, rather than from a small group of residents who live in that area. At a City Council meeting a couple of years back Councilor Barry Connell said we should reduce the signage on Storey Avenue and beautify the entrance to our city; instead, the city has only extended all of the clutter from the west end to the heart of historic High Street. As I pointed out to the planning department, there are several locations within the project’s parameters, especially where the bumpouts protrude into High Street at Toppans Lane, Carter Street and across from Johnson Street that the travel lanes are so narrow that cyclists will be very lucky if they do not lose their battle for space with a tractor-trailer.
I know it's too late to change this debacle but I hope the city learns a lesson and that future changes of this scope are vetted before a broader spectrum of residents and public meetings are well advertised and well attended. Unfortunately, the character of our main thoroughfare will never be the same.
Ted Jones
Newburyport
