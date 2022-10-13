To the editor:
Isn’t it rich to read a letter to the editor from a member of Citizens for Responsible Education, a group which is openly proud of banning books and denying others’ rights, whining about being excluded from the library’s bulletin board.
Here is part of the text from a post on CRE’s Facebook page announcing what Jim Baribeault describes as “an educational forum called “What is Social-Emotional Learning?”
“… PLEASE SHOW UP & FILL EVERY SEAT so we can prove that we’re not just a handful of “bad actors” who OPPOSE our schools turning our kids into GENDER-FLUID POLITICAL ACTIVISTS WHO HATE OUR COUNTRY! ...”
Seriously? Sounds like a thoughtful and inclusive group there, Jim. I can’t imagine why you were denied space on the library bulletin board. It’s surprising you were allowed to put a flyer on any other bulletin board. I must also say the seemingly complete lack of self-awareness on display in your letter is impressive.
Finally, I’ve attended many good and truly inclusive events at the Elks Club. I’m profoundly disappointed in them for allowing such an obviously hate-driven “forum” to take place in their hall.
I do hope a lot of people show up to this event, particularly those who CRE seeks to vilify and marginalize.
JOE TEIXEIRA
Newburyport
