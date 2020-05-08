To the editor:
The Pentucket Regional School District sent out a survey Friday asking recipients to vote on the logo and baseline text for the new PRSD high school gym.
Two of the choices were a P at center court, with “Pentucket” on the baseline. Four of the choices were a P at center court, and the word “Sachems” in one form or another on the baseline.
Fair survey construction questions aside, we all know that the Native American mascot issue is highly charged – but whether or not Pentucket should keep its mascot is not the issue here.
The real issue is this: There are multiple near-future scenarios in which the PRSD will need to pay to remove the word “Sachems” from the gymnasium floor.
These include Native American mascots being banned in Massachusetts (joining multiple other states, including Maine) or a local movement causing a change in the mascot (these movements arise every few years).
Removing “Sachems” would require redoing the entire gym floor, taking tens of thousands of dollars out of an already overstressed school budget that can’t even afford basic school supplies.
It’s disappointing to see the PRSD building committee punt on this issue and use a survey as the justification for choosing the gym floor design. This is a clear risk-management issue, and that is at the core of the building committee’s charter.
I would hope that, regardless of whatever the survey results are, the building committee and the administration will live up to their responsibilities and protect the PRSD community from a potentially budget-busting liability.
Andy Murphy
West Newbury
The letter writer is former chairman of the Pentucket School Committee.
