To the editor:
Many of us view the acts of discrimination, intolerance and hate as having simple resolves.
I use the phrase “simple” because most people don’t see the extreme extent and level of these acts.
They only see a very small version or level of these socially ingrained actions and because of their limited views, the resolve can be graded as simple. Yet the resolve of the true level of these destructive acts could almost be defined as “unattainable."
Through our experiences, assumptions and teachings, we have ingrained within us values, reflexes and emotions that govern our daily thoughts and actions – thoughts and actions that we justify as needed for our survival and success in life, yet are unconscious acts of discrimination, intolerance and hate.
They are as simple as: they’re management, they’re union; they’re Democrats, they’re Republicans; they’re rich, they’re poor; they’re female, etc., yet there are even more extremely complicated and unnoticed acts.
For example, our own unconscious daily thoughts and actions that are related to these destructive acts. The thoughts and actions we use to evaluate personal relationships.
Evaluations about a person related to their physical appearance, financial situation, level of education, place of residence, race, religion, nationality, gender identity, politics, lifestyle, employment, job level status, physical abilities, how others will view such a relationship, and much more. Evaluations we justify as needed for our survival and success, yet fall within the definitions of discrimination, intolerance or hate.
What do you find when looking at your own personal relationships and especially your close personal relationships? How diverse are they? What have you done to make them that way? Why? Check your own actions to evaluate the level to which you should judge others.
To address a true resolve to these destructive acts within our society, we must first resolve our own unconscious personal destructive acts. A resolve that is possibly “unattainable.” It is not easy to change a reflex or eliminate normal actions within us, yet these destructive acts deserve our effort.
Give the resolves of these destructive acts their true value and note that it will not be easy. The elimination of discrimination, intolerance and hate will bring the true level of equality for all.
Richard Banks
Newburyport
