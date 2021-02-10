To the editor:
With so many on a local level working to reduce/eliminate plastic in our environment, the photo of Plum Island on the front page of Monday's newspaper was truly disheartening.
Our family's walk along that same beach this past weekend revealed the shredded remains of giant plastic sandbags placed by the state in a seemingly last-minute attempt to do something ahead of a nor'easter.
Whether helpful or not can be debated. But the fact that enormous amounts of plastic are now going directly into our local waters is sad and disturbing.
Last-minute solutions to complex problems are generally a bad idea.
John Clavin
Newburyport
