To the editor:
Every scientific organization with relevant expertise agrees that climate change is real and caused by human activity.
Every year, data continues to amass, further supporting the case for human-caused climate change.
The models climate scientists use to understand climate change use the same physical principles used in weather prediction and other fields, and account for all the factors that could affect global temperatures. Predictions made decades ago are proving to be accurate, and the only way models can explain the observed temperature rise is if human burning of fossil fuels is included.
The atmospheric CO2 content has varied between about 180 and 300 parts per million (ppm) over the last 800,000 years, but is now above 400 ppm, is climbing much more rapidly than in historical increases, and is at the highest value in at least 3 million years, when sea levels were 50 to 80 feet higher than today.
Unfortunately, there is a massive disinformation campaign that denies the reality of climate change. In his April 28 letter, Warren Russo attributes climate change to “slight shifts in the Earth’s wobbly axis,” a preposterous claim given that the time scale of the “wobble” is 26,000 years, not the 200 years during which temperatures have shown a precipitous rise.
Russo’s description of “rotting dinosaur carcasses,” while an incomplete explanation of the source of biomass in coal and oil fields, unintentionally pointed out how serious fossil fuel burning is. It took hundreds of millions of years to sequester carbon into the Earth’s crust, predominantly from plant matter and long before the age of dinosaurs.
Humans have, in the blink of an eye, removed an enormous percentage of that carbon from the Earth’s crust and put it into the atmosphere. Science fiction writers talk about terraforming other planets, but we are actually doing the opposite — changing our own atmosphere to become less habitable, in a very short time.
Statements like “we have plenty of time” to find alternatives to fossil fuels are not only inaccurate but dangerous. We are actually running out of time.
The extreme weather events of recent years, exactly what climate models have predicted for decades, are a stark precursor of what is to come in the next century. The sooner we act, the more chance we have to prevent catastrophe.
The “climate warriors” in Russo’s letter aren’t just the liberals that he loves to taunt. They include, among others, the Pentagon and the Vatican, both of which acknowledge the scientific reality and are doing their parts to address it. Every citizen of this planet should be a climate warrior.
As the Apollo missions of 50 years ago so starkly pointed out with their magnificent photos of a tiny, blue disk in the immense blackness of space, we have only one planet, it is extremely fragile, we all share it, and we are all responsible for maintaining it for future generations.
Ted Russell
Byfield
