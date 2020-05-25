To the editor:

Brian Wells' recent attempt at fact-checking my math fell flat.

According to the National Safety Council, the odds of dying in a car crash in your lifetime are 1 in 114. I'm no expert on this subject, I just did a Google search.

Mr. Wells cited statistics based on a one-year period which are 1 in 8,000, which can also be found via Google.

Methinks Mr. Wells' attempt at fact-checking me was a bit disingenuous.

Mike Cronan

Newburyport

