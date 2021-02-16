To the editor:
I was dismayed to see the vaccine article photograph on the front page of The Daily News on Monday, Feb. 15. The picture shows a man receiving the vaccine with his mask hanging below his nose. Not only has the clinic neglected to assure everyone was properly masked but the news photographer chose this picture for the article and the editor allowed it to be published on the front page. You might as well say, “It’s OK for everyone to wear their masks this way.”
Ironically, the photo was printed directly above the statistics for COVID-19. The Daily News on one hand is educating its readers on the virus and on the other hand you may be putting people at risk. Some may now think they can wear their masks this way because it was even on the front page of the paper.
Please use a more disconcerting eye in the future. Our lives may depend it.
Jean Berkenbush
West Newbury
