To the editor:
As a proud conservative, I am dismayed at your constantly mean-spirited, vitriolic political cartoons on the Opinion page.
Why do they always favor the liberal left, and always skewer the conservative common sense right? It's not a good feeling to know that my hometown newspaper is so blatantly left wing.
If I don't see some balance going forward, I will be canceling my subscription.
John Hamilton
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.