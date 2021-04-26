To the editor:

As a proud conservative, I am dismayed at your constantly mean-spirited, vitriolic political cartoons on the Opinion page.

Why do they always favor the liberal left, and always skewer the conservative common sense right? It's not a good feeling to know that my hometown newspaper is so blatantly left wing.

If I don't see some balance going forward, I will be canceling my subscription.

John Hamilton

Newburyport

