To the editor:
Like so many of us in Newburyport, I was shocked to hear of the plan to roll the Parks Department under DPS and to remove the position of parks director which has been held by Lise Reid for the past 16 years.
I have known Lise for the last six years, working with her on the Americana Rhythm and Roots Festival, now ParksFest, a free, one-day festival held in Waterfront Park. She is a wonderful team leader, hard worker and great to work with.
More recently, we have both been part of the committee which puts on the Belleville Roots concert series. When she joined our group, which had been working together for years, she immediately become a valued member, bringing her many talents to what we were doing.
Knowing her incredible work ethic, her passion for the parks and her job, I was stunned by such a shortsighted decision. I hope that the City Council feels the same way.
As I understand the situation, the City Council must approve the mayor’s decision to eliminate or place parks under the Department of Public Services. The mayor said that he expected the reorganization to result in cost savings and a more efficient parks operation but gave no supporting figures.
Neither did the report from the consultant hired by the city. I trust the council will assess the accuracy of that assertion and, in addition, also consider the reorganization’s impact on the quality of our parks and open space.
In my opinion, there are three principal reasons why it would be a mistake to downgrade the Parks Department and place the care of our parks under DPS.
First, having a separate Parks Department places a priority on parks and open space. A separate department exclusively dedicated to parks means that there is a forceful and knowledgeable advocate for parks and open space when department heads meet with the mayor.
Advocacy for parks will now be filtered through an additional layer of bureaucracy represented by the DPS head. Lise has been that advocate during her lengthy tenure which stretched over the terms of three mayors.
Second, park administration is more than landscaping and cutting grass. It also entails the work of building relationships with residents that gives people a sense of ownership of their parks.
Residents regularly contribute to weeding flower beds, planting perennials, creating butterfly gardens, purchasing trees and setting priorities for park improvements. My wife and I have volunteered our time to work on the wonderful Fourth of July weekend ParksFest, which raised funds for the Parks Conservancy and awareness and visibility of our 26 parks.
Residents’ participation in our parks is a major and crucial cultural difference from that of water, sewer, and highway departments. Residents take no ownership in or contribute volunteer hours to patch a sewer or water leak or pothole.
Third, a number of people are wary of government and will donate to parks if they have assurances that their donation will go to enhance their parks. That’s why the Parks Conservancy is so critical for the quality of our parks.
The conservancy provides an audit separate from city government that assures money will go to its intended purpose and not get shunted to someone’s idea of a better purpose. Last year, Lise helped raise about $70,000, a figure very close to her salary.
Working with the Parks Conservancy and her close and longstanding relationship with the Morrill Foundation, which has donated close to $2 million to the beautification of Newburyport, has been an important part of Lise’s contribution to our parks.
Maintaining and furthering this relationship is a necessary attribute of our Parks Department; it is not one found in water, sewer and highway departments, or in most other cities. Lise has been the eyes and ears for the Morrill Foundation and I would feel that her continuing in her current position with the foundation’s conservancy in any discussion about the future of our parks should be an important consideration in any discussion about the future of our parks.
The only change necessary when considering “what to do with Parks Department” is to focus more resources and support upon it. Parks, along with Newburyport Youth Services, has the most direct, widespread and visible relationship with citizens of Newburyport than any other city department.
The parks were a major consideration for my wife and I when we decided to move to Newburyport 25 years ago. I’m sure that we are not alone and hope the parks will continue to get the attention and care they have with a separate parks department and the leadership of Lise Reid.
KEN IRWIN
Newburyport
