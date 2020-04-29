To the editor:
In their letters published in the April 27 Daily News, Institution for Savings President Michael Jones and Trustee Jeremiah Lewis take exception to Colleen Turner Secino’s letter of April 23 in which she paints the IFS as a greedy monolith.
I must admit, when I read Colleen’s letter, I took exception as well. The IFS is well known and appreciated for all the generosity and support it has shown the community for many years, and I felt it unwarranted to see a business so integral to our North Shore community presented in such a light.
I consider Colleen’s letter to be a misstep. Just as in my first letter many weeks ago, I said that I considered the IFS to have taken a misstep in its failure to notify abutters of its plans to forever change the character of the surrounding neighborhood. Misstep follows misstep, tempers rise, and now here we are, with each side talking past each other in deaf acrimony.
The letters of Messrs. Jones and Lewis are understandable reactions in defense of a bank that should never have been called greedy. But inappropriate as that may have been, it is equally wrong for them to misrepresent details of the issue as they did repeatedly in their respective letters.
I say we push all that aside and address the one thing that could bring some resolution: dialogue.
To date, there have been meetings and hearings and letters aplenty, mostly confrontational. But no dialogue. From the outset, the neighborhood’s one request has been to be considered.
In this case, consideration is given by way of dialogue. To date, Mr. Jones has not taken the simple step of inviting the neighbors to send a small party of representatives to engage in a simple dialogue.
It confounds me that an intelligent and effective businessperson like Mr. Jones has not yet taken this step. If such were to happen and a resolution were reached, great.
If not, it could then be said the Institution for Savings had put its best foot forward. At present, that cannot be said.
Peter McNamee
Newburyport
