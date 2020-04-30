To the editor:
It is very sad that Warren Russo, writing from the safety of his own home, has such a poor opinion of his fellow Americans. I could not disagree more.
When I see the many Americans, especially the health care workers, risking their lives every day, I am in awe and have to ask myself if I would have the courage to do what they do. But make no mistake: Russo’s letter is not, as he would have us believe, about the decline of the average American since World War II. It is just another opportunity, like all his letters, to air his hateful, inaccurate and divisive right-wing opinions.
My father was the captain of a LST during World War II and his was one of the first ships to land on the beaches of Normandy during the invasion. He did not consider himself special.
He was a kid from Brooklyn just doing his job like all the many workers that are out there today doing theirs.
Patricia E. Ward
Newburyport
