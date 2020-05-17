To the editor:
In his May 6 letter about the pandemic, Mike Cronan talks about separating fact from fiction.
He starts by quoting the number of deaths in the U.S. based on projections made in early April (240,000) compared to the number of deaths to date (63,000). Here are some other figures to consider:
South Korea has about one-sixth the population of the U.S. The first reported cases in both countries were a day apart, both in late January. In early February, South Korea instituted a complete ban on international travel, canceled all public events, and began an aggressive program of drive-thru testing and contact tracing.
Other than a limited travel ban from a single country, China, the U.S. took no national action until mid-March, by which time we lost the opportunity to stop the pandemic before it got out of control. The different outcomes in the two countries are stark.
South Korea has had 255 deaths and additional daily infections in single digits. The U.S. is adding 25,000 to 30,000 infections each day, with no sign of a steady decrease, and based on the latest projections, are on track to have 134,000 deaths by August.
When the outbreak began, experts projected that we would have deaths in the millions if we took no action. Thanks to the actions of governors of both parties, mayors and individuals, all acting in the absence of strong national leadership, we have prevented that worst-case scenario … at least for now.
The great majority of Americans recognize the need for continued social distancing, wearing face masks, personal hygiene, and yes, acceptance of continued economic hardship.
Unfortunately, a small but vocal minority of uninformed people are ignoring the advice of public health experts, listening to right-wing media and the mixed messages from the White House, and calling for an end to the very actions that have kept the deaths from becoming catastrophic.
The letter says that, “with the exception of a few hot spots,” the hospitals are not being overloaded. What the writer doesn’t seem to realize is that in every “hot spot,” people are unnecessarily dying, and that the actions we have all taken, that the vocal minority wants to remove, are exactly the reasons that our hospitals are not even more overloaded.
If our behavior goes back to normal too soon, we are guaranteeing a second outbreak, more overloaded hospitals and more deaths. Finally, the writer says that “half [of the deaths to date] have been elderly people in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and those with pre-existing conditions.”
Would the writer like to tell a medical worker who was the last person to hold the hand of a dying elderly person that it’s OK, because, as he says, he wants to “walk into Bucciarelli’s to grab a sandwich”?
Ted Russell
Byfield
